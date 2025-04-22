Indian River County administrator faces public scrutiny from commissioners

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — With just one year left on his contract, Indian River County Administrator John Titkanich faced a public evaluation Tuesday that sparked tense exchanges among commissioners.

Titkanich, who recently completed his second year in the role, listened as commissioners aired both praise and criticism during a public meeting.

“I was raised we keep our dirty laundry in the backyard,” said Commissioner Susan Adams. “But it seems like we continue to put it in the front yard.”

As discussions became heated, Commissioner Joe Flescher warned, “Be careful what you say!”

While some commissioners said Titkanich’s performance has been solid, others expressed frustration over what they see as ongoing issues.

“I’d give him in the B range, the B-minus range right now,” said Commissioner Joseph Earman. “Only because of what him and I have talked about numerous times.”

Commissioner Daryl Loar was more critical, citing a lack of attendance at publicly noticed meetings and poor communication.

“Other meetings that have been publicly noticed that I think are of importance — I have not seen the administrator at those meetings,” Loar said.

He also raised concerns over delayed responses to neighborhood issues, such as the handling of post-Hurricane Milton debris cleanup, and the collapse of County Road 512.

“A month ago, I inquired about a particular neighborhood that needed some concern,” Loar said. “Just this week — a month later — I’m copied by an assistant department head.”

Loar quoted emails from other county staff, saying, “I’ve said on many occasions that we are not proactive by any means, we are reactive.”

In response, Titkanich acknowledged the criticism but highlighted what he believes have been meaningful accomplishments during his tenure. He said the county has remained on budget and has made strides in filling vacant positions.

“My philosophy is — we work hard, and we try to get it right,” Titkanich said. “I don’t think anyone is perfect.”

No decision was made regarding the final year of Titkanich’s contract. Commissioners and the administrator did not comment further, citing a closed session following the meeting.