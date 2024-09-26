How Treasure Coast businesses are gearing up for Helene's impact

VERO BEACH, Fla. — As Hurricane Helene approaches Florida, Vero Beach residents paid a visit to Jaycee Park to watch the current as the Treasure Coast is under a tropical storm warning.

Although the area was quiet this evening, many people and businesses aren’t letting their guard down.

According to the National Hurricane Center, wind gusts in Indian River County are expected to hit 40-50 miles per hour.

“Getting plenty of water, gas and generators if you lose power, you still have gas on backup,” stated resident Brian Nelson.

Although the hurricane is not impacting Nelson, he’s certainly ready. It wouldn’t be the first time he lives through storms, recalling Hurricane Andrew.

“I lived in Stuart in the time when Andrew came through," shared Nelson. "It was just wiped out.”

As the county is on a flood advisory until Friday morning, businesses like Seaside Grill in Jaycee Park are gearing up.

“We do have a backup generator for all of the coolers and such so if the power does go out, we can keep all the food still fresh and still running,” shared manager Kalyssa Tetaz.

Eight beaches in Indian River County will be closed from now until Friday morning due to Hurricane Helene.

As for public schools, district officials say they will be closed tomorrow with the intent to reopen Friday.