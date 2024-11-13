How is debris pickup progressing in Indian River County after Milton?

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — How is the debris cleanup progressing across Indian River County after Hurricane Milton?

WPTV's Mello Styles went straight to the source to find out when all the debris will be cleared.

The debris pickup throughout Indian River County has been ongoing without interruption since Hurricane Milton hit.

Public Works Director Addie Javed noted, “It’s still a work in progress; we’re not completely done yet. I would ask people to be a little more patient with us.”

The county is committed to fulfilling its promise of removing all debris within a specific time frame.

“Our goal is to have everything cleaned up before the holidays, if nothing else," Javed said.

Javed highlighted the county’s diligent efforts, stating that crews are working day and night to clear the debris.

“We have both internal and external crews working out there on weekends and around the clock to ensure that the debris is removed as quickly as possible," he explained.

With another significant storm potentially on the horizon within the next week, I asked Javed how his team is preparing.

“Discussions are already underway regarding that," he said.

Javed encourages residents to visit the Indian River County website for updates.

The interactive map offers real-time information on which areas are awaiting debris pickup and those that have already been cleared.

Javed assures that the county remains in full recovery mode as they brace for the upcoming storm.