VERO BEACH, Fla. — Six people were impacted, including two children, by a house fire north of Vero Beach on Sunday morning, according to the American Red Cross and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The fire started before 5 a.m. in the 5700 block 46th Street, the sheriff's office said.

Some family pets also were evacuated.

The cause is unknown.

The Palm Beach County/Treasure Coast Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services.