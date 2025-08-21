Hospital district works to save maternity care in Indian River County amid Cleveland Clinic financial concerns

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A wave of community support could play a pivotal role in the future of maternity care in Indian River County, as local leaders weigh options to sustain labor and delivery services at the county's only hospital offering them.

WATCH BELOW: 'When there’s a maternity desert, the outcomes are poor,' CEO Megan McFall tells WPTV's Cassandra Garcia

Could maternity care be at risk in Indian River County?

This week, survey results and public feedback collected through town halls were presented to the Indian River County Hospital District, offering a clear message from residents.

“You have the public’s support to do what you need to do keep birth services open in Indian River County,” said Steve Vancore, who worked on the maternity services survey.

Currently, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital is the only facility providing labor and delivery services in the county. However, local officials fear they could soon stop delivering babies. According to Frank Isele, executive director of the Indian River County Hospital District, the maternity unit loses an estimated $3.5 million annually.

“While the hospital is contractually obligated to maintain labor and delivery for another three and a half years, their ongoing financial losses—which I’ve talked about both here and at the town halls—are concerning,” said Isele.

In an effort to get ahead of the problem, the hospital district asked the community if they were willing to pay to keep the services.

“Across the board they feel this is an important service to be provided and if it’s in jeopardy they’re willing to pay money out of their own pockets,” Vancore explained.

Health leaders said the stakes are high. Losing local labor and delivery services could create a so-called “maternity desert” in Indian River County.

“If that closes, that means that women do not have a choice and they will have to deliver outside of this county,” warned Megan McFall, CEO of the Indian River County Healthy Start Coalition. “Historically when there’s a maternity desert, what happens is that the outcomes are poor. Infant mortality increases, fetal mortality increases, maternal mortality increases.”

During the meeting, Dr. Richard Rothman, chief medical officer at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, acknowledged the issue and expressed the hospital’s desire to collaborate.

“Whether it’s one, two, or three million we are 100% committed to trying to solve this problem together,” Dr. Rothman said.

Before moving forward, trustees said they’re waiting for the hospital to make a formal request for financial support from the hospital district.

“I still am walking away very positive in the light that the community sees the need and they will support them from a financial standpoint,” McFall added.

For now, the future of labor and delivery care in Indian River County remains uncertain, but community support appears to be growing louder and stronger.