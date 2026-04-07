Historic Jones' Pier homestead restored and opened as a new conservation area in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A historic 19th-century homestead in Indian River County has been restored and opened to the public as the Jones' Pier Conservation Area and Interpretive Center.

Located off the Jungle Trail, the site is one of the last standing reminders of Florida's pioneer history. The original 160-acre homestead was established by the Jones family in the 1880s and served as a center of commerce.

WATCH BELOW: Historic pier restored in Indian River County

Historic pier restored in Indian River County

"You are standing on one of the oldest fishing piers and docking areas for Orchid Island in Indian River County," Beth Powell with Indian River County Parks and Recreation said. "And they needed a way to get all that produce and all of that fruit to the mainland. Did you know the Jones Pier area was one of the shipping area locations so this fruit and vegetables could get to the Flagler railroad?"

Indian River County purchased the remaining 16 acres in 2008. Citrus grower Richard Jones and his wife Mary, were allowed to live at the century-old home until their passing.

Storm surge from Hurricane Matthew damaged the home. After seven years, the property has been restored.

"The fact that we’ve been able to restore this bungalow cottage is really remarkable," Powell said.

The interpretive center is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

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