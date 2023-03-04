Head scientist at Smithsonian in Fort Pierce explains blue-green algae growing in Blue Cypress Lake

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Health officials in Indian River County have issued a blue-green algae alert for Blue Cypress Lake in Indian River County. Dr. Valerie Paul, the head scientist at the Smithsonian Marine Station at Fort Pierce, said there's a reason for it.

Paul said blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that comes in many forms. It commonly grows in fresh water across the state of Florida.

"They can produce all sorts of toxins, and one of the more common ones is a whole group of toxins call microcystins," Paul said. "This time of year is normally a little early for them, but look at how warm it's been. Blue-green algae like nice warm temperatures, and we've had a nice warm February."

The sample level collected by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Monday showed a microcystin level of 0.25. The EPA said microcystin levels above 8 micrograms per liter (Parts Per Billion) and cylindrospermopsin above 15 micrograms per liter can be harmful to people swimming or participating in other activities in or on the water, yet Paul said it's still dangerous.

"I would say if there's a level there, there's a concern," Paul said, adding that the level will likely only increase. "If they're just starting to detect the bloom, then it's probably only on the upswing."

John Bryja/WPTV The summer-like temperatures have contributed to the blue-green algae found in Blue Cypress Lake, March 3, 2023, in Indian River County, Fla.

Paul said it's hard to say what the outlook for summer would be, but with algae blooming so early in the year, the outlook could be grim for boaters, fishermen and participants of outdoor recreation.

"I would expect if they’re starting to bloom now, they might continue to bloom for a while," Paul said.

Paul said the blooms could even last into the summer or longer.

It wasn't the news Spencer Joyner and his family wanted to hear while on their vacation.

"It's maybe a little concerning," Joyner said. "I have not [heard of it], no, but we did see — I don't know if it was algae, but the boat operator was describing some green carpets."

Elaine Phelps, who was going boating with her granddaughter Lexi, also hadn't heard of the algae.

"No, we’ve heard of red," Phelps said.

Still, both Joyner and Phelps said it wouldn't ruin their weekend, nor their vacations.

"No, no, definitely not," Joyner said. "This is a great area and there are so many different things to do. If there's one or two bodies of water to stay out of, there are certainly more to enjoy in the Florida sun."

Both Paul and health officials are warning people in the aware to be careful around the lake while the algae warning is in effect, including avoiding swimming, drinking, wading, boating or engaging in any water with visible algae blooms.

Florida Department of Health officials said they are working with environmental leaders to address and mitigate health impacts of harmful algal blooms, including red tide and blue-green algae.

In 2020, the state worked together to develop a one-stop-shop for statewide information on algal blooms: ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. There are health resources on this page, as well as water quality status information.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency for red tide. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is the lead agency for blue-green algal blooms. The Florida Department of Health works with both of these agencies to protect communities from any health impacts that can arise from these harmful algal blooms when toxicity reaches certain levels.