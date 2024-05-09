Fighting for Freddy: Rescue group needs help giving life-saving treatment to neglected horse

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A neglected mini-horse in Fellsmere may have been rescued just in time, according to his rescuers, to recover from starvation, malnutrition and more.

At just a year old, Freddy appears to have had a tough life so far.

But, rescuers say despite a rough start, he's "just the sweetest thing."

They hope to help Freddy recover with help from the community.

Freddy was rescued by Baby Girl Horse Rescue and Veteran Therapy Ranch, based in Indian River County.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Freddy is being cared for by Baby Girl Horse Rescue and Veteran Therapy Ranch, based in Indian River County.



President Emily Domagtoy said she received a call from another rescue group on Friday, telling her about Freddy, hoping she could check on him.

Domagtoy went to a property off 138th Avenue and 101st in Fellsmere and found Freddy with matted hair, covered in ants, lying down and unable to stand.

"He looked like he was in distress," Domagtoy said.

She said she called the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and worked to get in touch with the property owner.

"So we got some people together and tried to contact the property owner to come out and see if he was OK," Domagtoy said. "Eventually, she sent a text message to somebody's phone saying we could help."

She said the owner surrendered Freddy so they could get him emergency care at Palm Beach Equine Center.

Aside from his visible malnutrition, Domagtoy said, he had sand in his gut and dental problems, among other issues.

"We wanted to give him help," Domagtoy said. "That was the goal was just to get him help."

She said he's only 84 pounds and could stand to double if not triple his weight.

"Every day is a blessing at this point," Domagtoy said. "There is still a chance he could crash. His body is still so weak from everything that's happened to him."

Domagtoy believes Freddy's rough start began when he was born on an Amish farm in Pennsylvania with a birth defect of crooked back legs.

"This is a congenital deformity that he was born with and that is why the Amish rejected him and he's considered an Amish throwaway," Domagtoy said.



She said he's a "very good boy" while showering him with kisses.

Domagtoy said her rescue is committed to getting Freddy back in good health, and even covering the cost of surgery to straighten his legs when he regains enough strength.

But that's where she's asking for the community's help.

"We need some help because this is obviously not something we planned for," Domagtoy said. "But his life is worth saving. He’s a baby. He's a year old."

There are multiple ways people can help:

