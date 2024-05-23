Fighting for Freddy: Mini-horse continues to recover after rescue

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A mini-horse who was found neglected, covered in ants and malnourished at the beginning of May has been released from an emegerency stay at the Palm Beach Equine Center.

Freddy was rescued from a property off 138th Avenue and 101st in Fellsmere by Baby Girl Horse Rescue and Veteran Therapy Ranch.

He weighed only 84 pounds when he was found.

Freddy was released to one of his rescuers where he will continue to work on regular exercises to rebuild his strength.

He was able to gain seven pounds during his initial recovery.

Freddy still needs to undergo surgery to straighten out his crooked back legs, but he will go to a new home once he has fully recovered.