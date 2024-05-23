Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Fighting for Freddy: Mini-horse continues to recover after rescue

He was only 84 pounds when found, he is now up 7 pounds
Emily Domagtoy, president of Baby Girl Horse Rescue and Veteran Therapy Ranch, based in Indian River County, cares for Freddy. May 8, 2024
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV<br/>
Emily Domagtoy, president of Baby Girl Horse Rescue and Veteran Therapy Ranch, based in Indian River County, cares for Freddy. <br/>
Emily Domagtoy, president of Baby Girl Horse Rescue and Veteran Therapy Ranch, based in Indian River County, cares for Freddy. May 8, 2024
Posted at 9:08 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 21:08:43-04

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A mini-horse who was found neglected, covered in ants and malnourished at the beginning of May has been released from an emegerency stay at the Palm Beach Equine Center.

Freddy was rescued from a property off 138th Avenue and 101st in Fellsmere by Baby Girl Horse Rescue and Veteran Therapy Ranch.

He weighed only 84 pounds when he was found.

Emily Domagtoy, president of Baby Girl Horse Rescue and Veteran Therapy Ranch, based in Indian River County, cares for Freddy. May 8, 2024

Region Indian River County

Fighting for Freddy: Rescue needs help giving life-saving treatment to horse

Meghan McRoberts
11:37 PM, May 08, 2024

Freddy was released to one of his rescuers where he will continue to work on regular exercises to rebuild his strength.

He was able to gain seven pounds during his initial recovery.

Freddy still needs to undergo surgery to straighten out his crooked back legs, but he will go to a new home once he has fully recovered.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE