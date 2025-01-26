'Fair season' in full swing in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend at the Indian River Fairgrounds the excitement of "fair season" was in full swing with not just one, but three fantastic events all happening at once.

Some attendees were drawn in by the delicious seafood, others came to check out the cars, while many were eager to explore the boats.

WATCH: A lively weekend at the Indian River County fairgrounds

Among the sellers was Paul Biondi, who was hoping to find buyers for two of his prized "toys" at the fairgrounds.

“Well, if I sell them, I’ll buy something else," Biondi said.

And what is that something else? A classic car, of course.

A 1969 Camaro Z/28.

While Biondi waits for a potential buyer, Donovan Lang Jr., a private chef who journeyed from Miami with his friends and family, was ready to embrace everything the fair had to offer.

“Seeing different things, for one," Lang said. "And witnessing the smiles on our customers' faces after trying our food.”

Lang emphasized the importance of collaboration in his small business, believing that working with trustworthy individuals paves the way for all to achieve their success.

“That’s what helps build generational wealth," Lang said. "Hiring people outside of family, like friends, gives them the opportunity to come up with their own business ideas and ventures.”

The event organizers expressed their enthusiasm for holding this annual gathering, as it unites seafood enthusiasts and adventure seekers from across the state