Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Escaped inmate captured in Indian River County

Edward Saucier found hiding in wooded area, taken into custody
Edward Saucier, escaped inmate arrested in Indian River County on Dec. 4, 2022
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Edward Saucier, an escaped inmate, was arrested in Indian River County on Dec. 4, 2022.
Edward Saucier, escaped inmate arrested in Indian River County on Dec. 4, 2022
Posted at 2:29 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 14:29:26-05

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate who escaped in Central Florida was caught Sunday in Indian River County.

The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that the escaped prisoner, Edward Saucier, was possibly in the area.

Saucier was recently sentenced to two years in state prison for committing multiple burglaries in Indian River County.

The sheriff's office said that Saucier cut off his ankle monitor and escaped the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday.

Investigators said they were able to track him to the area of 6400 48th Ave.

Saucier was found hiding in a wooded area where he was arrested and transported to the Indian River County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!