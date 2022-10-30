Domestic violence suspect arrested in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A domestic violence suspect is in custody in Indian River County after deputies said he threatened to kill his girlfriend and her daughter.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Florida Ridge area early Sunday morning.

According to IRCSO, Edgerrin Billie, 23, threatened to kill his live-in girlfriend and daughter, 3, with a butcher knife.

The woman and her daughter were able to escape their home and call 911 from a nearby 7-11 store.

When deputies arrived to the home, Billie refused to exit and hid inside armed with a knife.

The Indian River Sheriff's SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, and drone unit responded and were able to safely get Billie out of the home without further incident.

"With no regard for anyone's life but his own, Billie threatened the life of his family and neighbors while he barricaded himself in his home with a weapon, - Sheriff Eric Flowers. "This could have ended with tragedy, but thanks to the brave response of our deputies and detectives, this incident ended with a violent individual in custody."

Billie was booked into the Indian River County Jail and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest without violence.

Billie is a convicted felon and is on probation.