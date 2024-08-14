Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Dog poisoned, stabbed by owner adopted from Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County

WPTV reported on the case Tuesday. The dog's former owner is behind bars on 26 charges
A dog that was "stabbed and poisoned" by its owner is in need of a new home, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.
Saucy adopted from Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County August 14 2024
Posted
and last updated

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A dog that was poisoned and stabbed by its owner in Indian River County now has a new home.

The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County told WPTV Saucy was adopted Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Man arrested for stabbing, poisoning dog in Indian River County

Man arrested for stabbing, poisoning dog in Indian River County

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the dog was found clinging to life with multiple stab wounds during a drug investigation in July. They said they also found rat poisoning in her system.

Marquis Walker, 29, faces a charge of animal cruelty, and numerous charges related to trafficking meth and cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He is being held on $9.3 million bond and faces 26 charges.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School with WPTV News