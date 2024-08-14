Dog poisoned, stabbed by owner adopted from Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A dog that was poisoned and stabbed by its owner in Indian River County now has a new home.

The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County told WPTV Saucy was adopted Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Man arrested for stabbing, poisoning dog in Indian River County

Man arrested for stabbing, poisoning dog in Indian River County

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the dog was found clinging to life with multiple stab wounds during a drug investigation in July. They said they also found rat poisoning in her system.

Marquis Walker, 29, faces a charge of animal cruelty, and numerous charges related to trafficking meth and cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He is being held on $9.3 million bond and faces 26 charges.