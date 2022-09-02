Watch Now
Deadly Indian River County crash causes heavy northbound delays on Florida's Turnpike

Semi driver pronounced dead at scene
Backups on Florida's Turnpike after fatal crash in Indian River County on Sept. 2, 2022
Florida Department of Transportation
There were major backups on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash in Indian River County involving a semi on Sept. 2, 2022.
Backups on Florida's Turnpike after fatal crash in Indian River County on Sept. 2, 2022
Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:08:29-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly semi wreck on Florida's Turnpike caused traffic troubles much of the day on the Treasure Coast.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. at mile marker 180.5 in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 2005 Peterbilt semi was traveling northbound on the inside lane of the Turnpike.

The driver, a man born in 1995, veered to the right lanes and lost control of the vehicle.

FHP said the driver overcorrected, which caused the semi to roll over across all lanes of traffic.

The truck came to final rest on its side on the shoulder of the Turnpike.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash resulted in long northbound delays that stretched for miles Friday.

All lanes were reopened just after 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
