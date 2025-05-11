Community mourns Sebastian River High School student who drowned days before graduation

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A night of remembrance unfolded at Sebastian River High School on Saturday, as friends, classmates, and loved ones gathered to honor the 18-year-old senior, who tragically drowned the day prior.

The evening was marked by emotional tributes and reflections on the beloved student's life, as classmates embraced and shared memories of the young man, just days before his scheduled graduation.

In a live stream video of the memorial service posted to the Sebastian River High School Facebook page, an attendee said, “it is with heavy hearts that we come together tonight not only to grieve, but to honor.”

Social media videos and pictures captured scenes from the memorial service, with candles surrounding a framed photo of the former band member holding a saxophone.

Several attendees highlighted the teen's passion for music and his role as a cherished member of the Sebastian River High School community.

"He was a presence, a voice in the classroom, a laugh at lunchtime, friend to many, and a kind spirit to all," shared another speaker.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said the senior was attending a beach gathering with students after school Friday, when he got caught in a rip current. He was pulled from the water by first responders and taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Friends of the teen shared heartfelt memories of him, with one friend saying it's hard to put into words what he meant to him.

The school district of Indian River County said he was a beloved member of the SRHS band, scheduled to graduate next Thursday.

Band Director Brandon Jenkins spoke during the service, praising him for his positive impact and urging others to follow his example. "Make certain that you are an influence," Jenkins said.

As the community continues to mourn the loss of a student taken too soon, they have vowed to remember him and honor his spirit in the days ahead.