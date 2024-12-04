Cleveland Clinic seeking millions and it could cost county taxpayers

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Healthcare accessibility for those in need is a pressing issue that affects nearly every community.

Recently, the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital has requested $13.6 million from county taxpayers to help subsidize the costs of care over the next four years.

According to the Indian River Hospital District, over 10,000 individuals in the area lack access to affordable healthcare services.

In response to this situation, they are taking steps to support the Cleveland Clinic by alleviating some of the financial pressures.

"In 2019, the unfunded care for the hospital was approximately $11 million," Indian River County Hospital District Executive Director Frank Isele said. "By 2023, that figure had risen to over $17 million, with expectations for continued growth over the next four to five years."

The funding requested would come from a reserve fund that the hospital district has set aside, and officials assure residents that there will be no increase in property taxes.

However, there remains some debate regarding whether the need for this financial assistance has been thoroughly documented.

This discussion is anticipated to continue before any final decision is reached.