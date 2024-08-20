RESTAURANT WRECK: Car crashes into Olive Garden in Indian River County, driver taken to hospital

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into an Olive Garden restaurant in Indian River County on Tuesday.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office posted about the wreck on Facebook at approximately 10 a.m., saying the crash happened at a restaurant located at 5995 20th Street, west of Vero Beach.

"The driver has been rescued and transported to the hospital," the sheriff's office wrote.

Authorities said crews will remain at the scene until the car is removed from the building.