'It was terrifying': Family nearly hit by stray bullet during Vero Beach double homicide

Neighbors are speaking up following a double homicide that happened on their block this weekend in Vero Beach.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is calling the shooting a "heinous crime."

Crews have not left the 600 block of 23rd Place Southwest since shots were fired early Sunday morning.

Region Indian River County Grandmother, granddaughter killed in 'heinous crime' Romelo Styles

One woman, Jessica Sadley, lives across the street from where deputies say the shooting happened.

She was asleep at the time, in bed with her husband and two-year-old son, when she was woken up by her nine-year-old daughter. A man, dripping blood, was banging on the back door.

"I believe he was shot... it was just chaos. He was like, someone just shot up the house," she told WPTV.

Sadley immediately called 911.

She then realized a stray bullet had gone through her window into her bedroom, just feet away from her and her family.

"It was terrifying," Sadley said. "The only thing that really saved us was the way he, the shooter, was angled."

WPTV Jessica Sadley stands next to the where a bullet went through her bedroom window.

Sheriff Eric Flowers has not officially released the names of the victims yet.

But neighbors as well as family members told WPTV that they are 19-year-old Shelby Baker, who was pregnant, and her her grandmother, Amanda Baker.

Baker's father clarified that the man who showed up at Sadley's house looking for help was Baker's boyfriend, who was also hurt in the shooting.

"I'm devastated. I really am," said longtime neighbor AJ Cruz.

The Baker family Shelby Baker

As of right now, deputies have no suspects but do believe this to be an isolated incident.

"I do hope that they find someone. I don't believe we're in any danger. Otherwise we wouldn't be here. We would have left," Sadley shared.

The Baker family has since set up a GoFundMe to cover the funeral costs.

The sheriff's office is continuing to ask for the public's help with any information they may have.