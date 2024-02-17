Watch Now
Accident involving Brightline train closes road for 'several hours' in Indian River County

Fourth Street near railroad tracks closed
A Brightline train was involved in an accident in Indian River County on Feb. 16, 2024, according to the sheriff's office.
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:34 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 21:37:21-05

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An accident involving a Brightline train occurred Friday night in Indian River County, deputies said.

According to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the accident occurred at Fourth Street just west of U.S. Highway 1.

Deputies said Fourth Street near the railroad tracks would be shut down for "several hours."

The social media post did not elaborate on what type of accident occurred. WPTV has contacted the sheriff's office for more details.

Drivers in the area are advised to use alternate crossings — Eighth Street, First Street, Ninth Street Southwest or 12th Street.

