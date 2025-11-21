86-year-old man with dementia rescued after going missing for nearly 4 days

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An 86-year-old man who had been missing for nearly four days was rescued less than a mile from his home.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) said Thursday that Donald Keaton, who has dementia, had last been seen on Sunday. He was found at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, in a wooded trail area, under mud and a patch of palms.

Keaton was found with scratches, cuts and ant bites, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His wife, Joyce Keaton, said he is expected to recover and be discharged on Friday.

The sheriff's office says the rescue was a multi-agency effort, with assistance from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Brevard County Sheriff's Office and the Sebastian and Fellsmere police departments.

IRCSO spent several hours flying drones and deploying K-9s. Officials found Keaton on a heavy patch of saw palmettos while flying the drones, which picked up heat signatures from his body.

"Without this technology, he would not be alive today,” said Sheriff Eric Flowers. “Our team never gave up."