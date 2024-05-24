6th grade girl at Storm Grove Middle School arrested, admits to writing threatening note

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A sixth-grade student was arrested Thursday after writing a threatening message, according to deputies.

A "suspicious note" was found Wednesday at Storm Grove Middle School in Indian River County.

The school was placed on a precautionary code yellow for about 90 minutes while the campus was cleared by deputies. The threat was later "deemed unfounded."

Indian River County deputies arrested the student after she admitted to writing the note.

The girl faces a charge of one count of a written threat to kill.