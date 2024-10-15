51 homes destroyed in Indian River County due to tornado

As WPTV reported on Monday, many residents in Indian River County were still without power after devastating tornadoes ripped through the area last week.

This is on top of damage to homes and businesses, due to an EF3 tornado that is believed to have crossed over from St. Lucie County into Indian River County on Oct. 9.

While 95% of power was reportedly restored Monday night, WPTV was given some preliminary data on damage in Indian River County.

Assessments are still coming in but, including municipalities, here is a breakdown:



51 homes destroyed

74 homes with major damage

176 with minor damage

418 affected

$241,159 in estimated damage, for now

659 in shelters, 27 pets (shelters now closed)

Minor water leaks in fire station 15. Fire station had minor roof damage. Both in normal operations



FEMA uses specific designations to classify storm damage, with "affected" being the least severe and "destroyed" being the most severe.