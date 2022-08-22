4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries, authorities say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning pursuit Monday led to the arrest of four people in Indian River County, who authorities said may be involved in dozens of car burglaries up and down the Treasure Coast.

Sebastian City Councilman Christopher Nunn has a routine.

"Normally, every night I check my vehicles before I go to bed," Nunn said.

For some reason, Nunn didn’t follow it Sunday night and discovered Monday his trucks had been burglarized.

Usually, he’s the one doling out lessons to friends who become crime victims.

"I’m always telling them, you bear responsibility for not locking your vehicle. And I’m kicking myself hard," Nunn said.

Nunn one of at least six victims along Jordan Avenue.

"Opened door to my car, went through my glove box, console, tore everything apart," a victim who didn't want to be identified said.

At some point, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office got involved and there was a pursuit that ended 20 miles away.

Video from Sebastian police showing their K-9 tracking down one of the four suspects, south of Vero Beach. Police said they recovered a number of firearms.

Another police dog Monday scoured the canal bank along 5th Street Southwest as crime scene detectives took pictures of the area. The alleged crooks' vehicle had plunged several feet into the water.

"I’m kind of used to this stuff because it happens all the time," resident Roy Boykin said.

Boykin lives on the side of the canal where the crooks were caught. He said he’s seen plenty of criminal activity behind his home over the past two decades.

"Steal and park cars right behind my house. I get up in the morning, walk behind my house, and I see a car, a van or something," Boykin said.

Activity even a concrete barrier hasn’t prevented, leaving Boykin frustrated.

"It could have been me they could have got," Boykin said.

Meanwhile, Nunn said he’s learned a tough lesson.

"It doesn’t matter if you don’t have anything in your vehicles. Make sure they’re locked. Nobody is breaking windows to get into your vehicle. They’re going for the easy targets," Nunn said.

The sheriff’s office looking into whether these suspects are responsible for other burglaries in the region.