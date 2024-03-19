2nd teen arrested in shooting deaths of pair last week

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is facing two counts of third-degree murder in a double shooting seven days ago, the second arrest of a teen in the case.

The 16-year-old, who has not been named, also was arrested on two counts of accessory after the fact in the first degree, Sheriff Eric Flowers said at a news conference Monday.

A 17-year-old Fellsmere resident also is facing murder charges as announced Tuesday. WPTV is not naming the suspect because he has not been charged as an adult.

Joseph Cardella, of Melbourne, and Logan Thompson, of Palm Bay, were identified as the victims in the incident in the Vero Lake Estates neighborhood. They were shot and killed after they traveled from Brevard County to Indian River County to sell about $3,000 worth of THC vape pens.

Flowers noted the 16-year-old, who lives in the subdivision, was a witness who provided information to law enforcement that led to the arrest of the first suspect.

"But we did not believe he was completely forthcoming," Flowers said

Flowers said he hoped he would still cooperate.

The sheriff showed a screengrab from a nearby home surveillance video of the two greeting each other right after the shooting. The sheriff said the two teens were friends.

Flowers said on the video they are heard saying: "If things are going bad, we will just shoot them. They're saying great job."

The younger suspect is seen shaking hands with "our No. 1 suspect, the shooter," Flowers said.

Flowers noted the older suspect claimed self-defense during the incident.

In all 20 gunshots were fired in rapid succession.

"It is absolutely cold-blooded killing," Flower said. "For them to fire that many rounds. Twenty rounds killed these two young men, 19-year-olds. Lives wasted for no reason whatsoever. If they wanted to rob them, that is one thing if that is a plan for them. What they wanted to do to kill them, firing those rounds like you heard is completely unnecessary."

Flowers said the witness was then dropped off at home and told his parents what had happened.

He said they had no records of "those guys" before the killings.

