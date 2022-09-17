Watch Now
2 people shoot each other during fight in Indian River County

Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers
File photo
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 17, 2022
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot after opening fire on each other during an argument outside a house near Vero Beach Saturday.

According to Indian River County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollow, the shooting happened in the 4800 block of 61st Court after 2 p.m.

The incident began with a verbal dispute and elevated into both people getting firearms and shooting at each other, Abollow confirmed to WPTV.

Both were shot and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. Their conditions are unknown.

Detectives are interviewing both shooters.

