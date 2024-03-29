2 Miami-Dade County suspects had more than 50 pieces of stolen mail, Indian River County deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Two South Florida men are being held at the Indian River County jail after they were found with mail stolen from multiple states, deputies said.

According to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a resident on Tuesday morning noticed a suspicious vehicle slowing down near multiple mailboxes.

The agency said the concerned resident alerted the sheriff's office to the unusual activity.

Responding deputies intercepted the vehicle and detained the two occupants, who the sheriff's office said were from the Miami area.

"Confused by their sudden apprehension, both individuals failed to provide a convincing explanation for the abundance of stolen mail found in their possession," the sheriff's office said on their Facebook page.

Deputies said more than 50 pieces of mail, including checks, bank statements and personal documents were recovered from the vehicle.

Stolen mail from Texas and Alabama was also located, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects were identified as Yasniel Acosta Prieto, 28, and Ariel Echevarria Borges, 37.

Online jail records show that the men were arrested at 3350 13th St. in Florida Ridge.

Both of their bonds were set at $180,000. They face multiple counts of theft.