2 "known auto burglars" caught in Indian River County after fleeing, driving through FEC Railroad fence

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) deputies arrested two individuals Tuesday morning after they had stolen a vehicle from a neighboring county.

IRCSO deputies say they saw a vehicle driving recklessly in a residential area before fleeing from deputies down a dead-end road. The car then drove through a Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway fence.

IRCSO says two of the suspects were caught after multiple people ran away from the area.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from St. Lucie County with a stolen Indian River County tag. IRCSO says that this is not the first time these suspects have stolen a vehicle.

"The two individuals in custody are known auto burglars, and their plans to cause trouble in our community were stopped thanks to our deputies’ vigilance," IRCSO wrote.

WPTV has reached out for more information from IRCSO on whether there are more suspects on the run at this time.