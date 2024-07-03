2 boys on golf cart injured in crash with SUV in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Two boys operating a golf cart on a county roadway were injured when the cart collided with a BMW sport utility vehicle, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was reported at around 3:19 p.m. and happened on the 2400 block of 27th Avenue— a county roadway that prohibits golf cart use.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Jaworski said one of the boys, a 16-year-old, was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. The age of the other boy was not released.

Fire rescue said two adults in the SUV were treated at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WPTV on-air and online for updates.