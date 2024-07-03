Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

2 boys on golf cart injured in crash with SUV in Indian River County

A 16-year-old was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
1 dead after pest control truck & minivan crash in Indian River County
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 03, 2024

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Two boys operating a golf cart on a county roadway were injured when the cart collided with a BMW sport utility vehicle, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was reported at around 3:19 p.m. and happened on the 2400 block of 27th Avenue— a county roadway that prohibits golf cart use.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Jaworski said one of the boys, a 16-year-old, was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. The age of the other boy was not released.

Fire rescue said two adults in the SUV were treated at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WPTV on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU