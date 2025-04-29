14 affordable homes planned for historic, long-vacant Gifford lot

GIFFORD, Fla. — A 3.3-acre lot on 40th Avenue in Gifford is set for a major transformation, more than a decade after the Gifford Gardens apartments were demolished.

The land, vacant since 2011, will soon become home to 14 single-family houses built by Indian River Habitat for Humanity.

14 affordable homes planned for long-vacant Gifford lot

The nonprofit says homes will be priced around $200,000 — well below Gifford’s median home value of $247,000.

For lifelong resident Linda Morgan, it’s a long-overdue step in the right direction.

“Those apartments back there were everything,” Morgan said. “Anyone could go back there and have a safe place to live.”

Morgan, who serves on an affordable housing committee, said the community’s need for housing is urgent.

“Gifford is not going to be anymore if we don’t get some structures or better structures or housing going,” she said.

Interest in the new development has been strong — Morgan said nearly 200 applications have already come in.

“I’m just so excited about it, cause we need it,” she added.

Groundbreaking is expected in mid-June. The homes could be ready in 12 to 18 months.