Jet Ride Boat Club ceases operations, leaving Treasure Coast members frustrated and seeking answers

STUART, Fla. — Jet Ride Boat Club members told WPTV they're left without boats or answers after a sudden closure.

After WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield reported on concerns with the Carefree Boat Club of the Treasure Coast, members of Jet Ride Boat Club reached out with similar complaints about reservation problems and closures.

WATCH BELOW: Jet Ride Boat Club shuts down Treasure Coast operations

Jet Ride Boat Club shuts down Treasure Coast operations

Zach Obymachow was one of the Jet Ride members who reached out. Obymachow said he became a member in 2021, splitting a $560 monthly membership with a friend.

"I was excited to do some fishing," Obymachow said.

Obymachow showed WPTV what was left at the Stuart location, which he said appeared abandoned.

"It looks like everybody was just — it just dropped everything they were doing right then and there and just left and never came back," Obymachow said.

Obymachow said the Stuart location started closing two days a week and reservations became impossible to make.

"Now I can't take it out at all," Obymachow said.

Obymachow said he tried to contact Jet Ride but could not get through.

"There's no answer. I've tried calling, I've tried emailing, I've tried texting, and nobody answers," Obymachow said.

Obymachow shared a message he received on Sept. 2 stating all locations had been closed until further notice and that billing would be paused.

WPTV emailed Jet Ride directly, and we're still waiting on a response.

While working to get answers for members, one member sent WPTV an email they received from Jet Ride saying that effective Sept. 1, the company ceased operations, citing rising costs and weather disruptions.

While Jet Ride said it is suspending month-to-month payments, Obymachow said he is frustrated about the money he already paid.

"I pay money, and then all of a sudden, without warning, it's just — it feels like a big slap in the face," Obymachow said.

"Just so painful, you're like so accustomed to having a boat all the time you can use to now just having none," Obymachow said.

In a related development, members of the Carefree Boat Club of the Treasure Coast received an email saying they're also ceasing operations.

Members also sent WPTV another email from the original founder of Carefree Clubs of St. Augustine and Amelia Island, asking members to take a survey about whether they should step back in and rebuild the club.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.