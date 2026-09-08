Boat Club members concerned about closures, say they're not getting what they paid for

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Carefree Boat Club of Treasure Coast told WPTV that locations are closing and they are not receiving the services they paid for, leaving some with limited options and unanswered questions.

Peter Terry moved to Fort Pierce from Maryland, where he had sold his boat before relocating.

WATCH BELOW: Carefree Boat Club members say Treasure Coast location went dark

Boat Club of Treasure Coast members concerned about closures

"It would cost me more to keep the boat in a high and dry here and maintain the boat and insure the boat," Terry said.

Terry said he joined the Carefree Boat Club Treasure Coast at the Fort Pierce location, paying a $3,000 initiation fee, a monthly membership fee and a monthly reservation fee to access boats to rent.

"Which made both financial and logistical sense," Terry said.

More than a month ago, Terry noticed the office at the Fort Pierce location was empty, and he could no longer make reservations.

"There's nobody to call, and we have not heard anything either from the local franchise," Terry said.

WPTV reached out to the corporate office, Carefree Boat Club Network LLC, for answers.

The company's attorneys told WPTV:

"Carefree Boat Club is a network of independently owned and operated clubs located across the country, each licensed by Carefree Boat Club Network LLC.

Each club operates independently of the others and is responsible for its own day-to-day operations, staffing, and finances.

Carefree Boat Club Network LLC operates the shared reservation platform used across the network. That reservation platform remains fully operational.

Subject to the terms of a member's membership agreement, applicable reciprocal-access requirements, availability, and the policies of the hosting club, members whose local club has closed or suspended operations can continue to book at other club locations."

With no option in Fort Pierce, Terry said can only use the Vero Beach and Stuart locations.

"My expectations are that this center here in Fort Pierce will be maintained in an appropriate manner," Terry said.

The attorneys also wrote in a statement:

"Any questions regarding initiation fees, membership dues, or other charges specific to a member's local club should be directed to that club directly, as those matters are governed by the member's agreement with the local licensee, not with the corporate network office."

WPTV called the number found on the Carefree Boat Club of Treasure Coast multiple times, with no answer each time.

Our team also reached out to the phone number found on the outside of the Fort Pierce location office, with no answer each time.

WPTV also called the dock phone for both the Stuart and Vero Beach locations — with no answer and a message that the mailbox was full.

Terry said the experience has left him frustrated.

"I'm annoyed, and I'm disappointed," Terry said. "We had a certain set of expectations going into this transaction, and those expectations have not been met."