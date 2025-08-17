Hurricane Erin to stir up dangerous conditions on Treasure Coast beaches

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Flat conditions on the Treasure Coast are expected to shift dramatically next week as Hurricane Erin generates rough surf and dangerous rip currents across the region.

The storm, currently moving through the Atlantic, is not forecasted to make landfall, but it will be making waves — literally — for local surfers and beach-goers.

Saturday brought calm waters and sunny skies to Chastain Beach, a favorite spot for Martin County surfers, but that tranquility is likely to end Tuesday.

“When a storm of this size takes that track, it usually is a green light for us to know that the waves are going to be on,” said surfer Evan Miller. “So it’s the perfect track, kind of swings out. Surfers on the East Coast are going to enjoy huge barrels all week long."

According to our meteorologist, Sami Squires, Hurricane Erin is expected to cause swells and conditions that pose real risks for swimmers and surfers.

“We could even see life-threatening rip currents,” Squires said. “So we’re really going to be watching that, but also the chance for those really high waves as we will be seeing the swells generated off of Erin as it makes its closest approach.”

Waves could reach anywhere from five to eight feet through Thursday, forecasters say.

While surfers are eager to take advantage of the swell, many are also expressing awareness of the risks — especially for inexperienced swimmers.

“When the storms come through, us as surfers we love it, so we’re like praying for it,” said Kai Haire. “But we’re going to be here to make sure everybody’s safe and keep the kids out of the water when the waves are big and stuff like that.”

Still, authorities are reminding the public to put safety first. Martin County Ocean Rescue is urging beach-goers to swim only at life-guarded beaches. They also recommend that only the most experienced surfers and swimmers enter the water.

“I mean, we’re talking, you have to be very experienced if you are a surfer,” Squires emphasized. “It’s not going to be just your easy waves. This is a very big storm and it’s going to come with those really large waves.”

While experienced surfers may embrace the conditions, many casual swimmers and beach-goers say they’ll be exercising caution.

“I love the water. I’ve never been scared of it, but I am not an experienced surfer,” said beach-goer Alexa Hajjar. “So I would love to be here, but I probably won’t be as far in the water.”

Despite the heightened surf and potentially dangerous conditions, some locals see Hurricane Erin’s track as a best-case scenario — producing waves without bringing storm damage.

“This is the track that you want to see a storm take,” Miller said, “because it doesn’t affect anybody and it just stays out in the ocean and it’s a wave maker.”

Officials continue to monitor the storm’s path and advise all beach visitors to stay informed throughout the week.