Former Carefree and JetRide boat club employees describe working conditions before closures

MARTIN COUNTY — Following reporting on the closures of JetRide and Carefree Boat Club locations in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast, two former employees are now speaking out about their experiences working at the clubs.

Zachariah Rowland is a former training captain for Carefree Boat Club in Fort Pierce, who also worked as a dockhand at other locations in Florida, but was later terminated.

WATCH BELOW: Ex-employees speak out after boat club closures

Former boat club employees speak out following closures

Rowland reached out to WPTV after our reporting on the closures and the issues members experienced at the docks.

Rowland said employees were left to face frustrated members without support from management.

"We're right there with the members, getting essentially yelled at by the members. They're upset, they're frustrated, rightfully so, and we would have to take the brunt of it, not JetRide or Carefree management." Rowland said.

Despite the difficult conditions, Rowland said the members were what he loved about the job.

"The members were the reason why I kept going," Rowland said. "It was a hard place to work."

Thomas Margait worked at JetRide in Stuart and at other locations in South Florida.

He said employees tried to do right by members, but leadership let them down.

"We did try to provide a good service, and, unfortunately, I feel management failed us," Margait said.

Margait said members deserve accountability.

"They need to have an answer or a resolution," Margait said.

On Sept. 9, JetRide and Carefree Boat Club sent emails to members saying that effective Sept. 1, they ceased operations, citing rising costs and weather disruptions.

WPTV has continued to reach out to the owners of JetRide and Carefree Boat Club about these concerns since earlier this month, and we're still working on a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.