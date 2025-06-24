Allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons 'would be the most insane thing,' Rep. Mast says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., spoke to WPTV on Tuesday and called the ceasefire between Iran and Israel fragile. However, he hopes the truce will hold.

Mast, who represents the 21st congressional district, is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

Rep. Mast sounds off on US bombing Iran nuclear sites

He praised President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran.

Mast is hopeful that the weekend bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities is the only military action involving the United States.

Mast said he supports Trump's decision to launch the bombing and missile attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

He said there are too many examples of where militias supported by Iran attacked American troops and citizens in the Middle East.

"Iran will attack and kill Americans and our allies, and so to allow them to have a nuclear weapon would be the most insane thing that anybody could possibly want," Mast said. "Ultimately, I'm very hopeful we can get to the point where we can move on from this very limited strike, to negotiating where we can have a future without a nuclear Iran."

Mast added that he believes Trump had the authority to launch this weekend's bombings because Iran's attempt to develop a nuclear weapon constituted an emergency.