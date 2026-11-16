37th Stuart Air Show draws big crowds for picture-perfect weekend

STUART, Fla. — The 37th Stuart Air Show brought aviation fans young and old together for a picture-perfect weekend filled with aircraft, family traditions, and appreciation for veterans.

Organizers said the weekend got off to a strong start Friday night with a drone and fireworks show and continued with large crowds throughout the weekend.

"Stuart Air Show has had an amazing weekend Friday night with our drone and fireworks show. We had a great turnout," Chrissy Valvano said. "Sunday, we're looking at a record turnout for Veterans Appreciation Day, and this weather could not be better."

For some families, attending the Stuart Air Show has become a tradition passed down through the years.

"The Stuart Air Show has been a part of our community for many years," Sarah Naylor said. "We have many memories of coming in the past, as long as I can remember."

For younger aviation fans Wyatt and Ivy Rotan, some of the biggest attractions were the military aircraft.

"I like coming to the Stuart Air Show because I like to see the C-17 and the F-16 fly," Wyatt said.

"I like seeing the C-17," Ivy added.

The event also gave young people a chance to learn more about aviation while honoring those who served.

"You get to have a lot of fun around here, just going around and seeing a bunch of planes," John Gefell said. "Also, because I'm working on my aviation merit badge as a Boy Scout and my grandpa was a veteran, so it’s just real fun to come out here and just have a lot of fun."

With beautiful weather and a strong turnout, the 37th Stuart Air Show once again brought the community together, giving longtime fans and a new generation of aviation enthusiasts a weekend to remember.