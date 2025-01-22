Stargate AI project could help create cancer mRNA vaccine, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison says

We're learning more about a massive artificial intelligence infrastructure bill announced Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

In a joint venture called Stargate, the president along with the backing of private businesses is looking to roll out a $500 billion investment into the expansion of AI and possible vaccines for cancer.

It would involve billionaires Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, Larry Ellison of Oracle and also included Microsoft, NVIDIA and more.

"A new American company that will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States, creating over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately," Trump said. "This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America's potential under a new president."

But even though Trump announced it on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, his is a Biden-era plan, with some Trump-era additions.

"I think this will be the most important project of this era," Altman said.

Construction has already begun in Texas on 10 of the 500,000 square-foot data centers, with 10 more on their way with locations to be announced.

Ellison told reporters that the AI will be used for a host of applications, but one hit home for everyone.

"One of the most exciting things we're working on ... is our cancer vaccine," Ellison said. "You can do early cancer detection with a blood test, and using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person. You can make that vaccine, that mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically, again using AI, in about 48 hours."

In the early hours as president, Trump nullified Biden-era executive orders surrounding AI regulations, so future regulations are now unclear.