Incumbent on parents to combat social media's negative impacts, child psychiatrist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Online safety is a key concern for parents these days.

WPTV spoke with parents and a child psychiatrist about navigating those online dangers and keeping your kids safe.

Thomas Bernavil, a father, said social media is a big concern in his house.

"I see more of the negative side of things than the better side of things," Bernavil said, "because I don't think we have that much control."

Bernavil said his concerns go beyond the content being shared online. His concerns also include the advertisements and the overall issue of bullying.

Knowing that the heads of some of the most popular social media platforms faced direct questioning from federal lawmakers Wednesday, he said it's a conversation that needs to be had.

He believes protections need to be in place and he's clear what he wants.

"More oversight," he said.

Bernavil isn't alone.

Ned Jean-Baptiste said if social media companies can enjoy the financial spoils, their platforms should also come with accountability for the negative impacts on young minds.

"It's all about money, so it's up to us to do the best we can to protect our kids," Jean-Baptiste said.

Child psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Saltz, or Dr. Sam as she's known to many, said social media can be far-reaching.

"It can put children into a position where they can get misinformation where they assume whatever they see on social media is accurate information, and they also can get addicted to what they are actually seeing," Saltz said.

Saltz said the positive impacts can come with communication and socialization for young people. However, she said parents should be the first line of defense and security should be age-appropriate.

"Do we actually allow them to show their face on social media? Are they allowed to have their own videos and live streams? What is safe? Who are they communicating with?" she said.

Saltz suggested that parents look at their children's social media, download their apps and become friends with them, have daily or weekly check-ins and learn the lingo. Parents should know what it means to "go live" or "snap" someone.