Facebook, Instagram, What's App outage impacts families across globe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Some families who rely on Facebook's platforms as a way to communicate with loved ones living overseas are grateful to see the app is back up and running.

On Monday, Facebook, Instagram and What's App were all down for about seven hours.

"We've been talking for many years now since What's App started. It's the best thing to ever happen to us," said Giuseppeina Maira, whose family lives in Europe.

WPTV

What's App offers audio and video messaging across the globe, free of charge.

RELATED: Facebook explains reason for outage

"I have some in Germany, some in Malta, Belgium, Ireland. It's a mixture of everywhere," said Maira. "It's actually a lot of fun because we feel like we never left each other."

Facebook has yet to release a statement about the longest outage in the platform's history.

"All the messages that I sent earlier, I can see now they all went through," said Adriane Ortiz, who has family in Brazil. "Some have already answered me and some have not. It's nice to have back."

The services for the three apps were restored sometime between 6 and 7 p.m.

"I know Latinos, Hispanics, Europeans, Jamaicans. I have friends from Jamaica. That's how we all communicate with our families," said Ortiz. "They all have What's App. The only ones that are not familiar with the app, believe it or not, most are Americans."