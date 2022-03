CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Watch the launch at 4:38 p.m. in the video player below:

An Atlas V rocket is scheduled to launch Tuesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral, sending a weather satellite into space.

The satellite will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's weather, oceans and environment.

Experts said it will map lightning activity and improve monitoring of solar activity and space weather.

The rocket is scheduled to launch at 4:38 p.m.