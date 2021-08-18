South Florida app developer helps young entrepreneurs navigate 'Brick by Brick'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There’s an app for just about everything and the market is evolving. Amid the pandemic, Statista estimates 89% of mobile time is actually spent on apps. This fuels mobile app development and this weekend, one local man is adding his app to the $670 billion industry roster.

The last time WPTV spoke to Gerald Hearns he was a star running back number 34 for the Florida Atlantic Owls. But little did most know he was using strengths like speed and agility over a decade earlier outside of sports.

“It’s very strategic,” said Hearns. “Not only that you understand your position, but you understand the people around you. The environment. How people move. Body language and how to connect with people. That includes making sure that you protect the foundation.”

At age twelve he sold candy. And by the time he was ready for college he’d attained $28,000 to help fund his education. Then came scholarships, mentors and the mantra “exposure expands expectations.”

”There’s more to life than just a traditional way,” Hearns said. “And I feel like many people are comfortable with being comfortable. I’m a person that has no fear of failure just a desire to excel.”

By age 20, Hearns had a business selling t-shirts and wristbands. Then came the business administration degree, a job in corporate America — and COVID-19.

“I realized people need great health to build great wealth,” Hearns said.

And that’s the formula behind Brick by Brick Academy mobile app. It provides the brick-and-mortar to build one’s health and wealth whether that’s in corporate America or people navigating starting their own business. The multi-formulated app covers meals, recipes, fitness and even modules on personal business development from mental preparation to establishing a winning team.

”I think he has a heart for the community,” said Dennis Hall, Hearns college friend. “He has a heart to build generation wealth for the younger generation. It goes deeper than just him being successful because the biggest success for Gerald is seeing other people around him successful. So that was his main motivation. Everything he does he does it out of his heart.”

On Aug. 21 Hearns turns 25. It’s also the day the mobile app launches. He’s holding a joint birthday and launch party at Blue Pointe Bar and Grill at 18701 SE Federal Highway, Tequesta, Florida from 1pm to 4pm. To RSVP call (561) 389-9779. The launch will also be live-streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/BrickByBrickAcademy/

To learn more about the Brick by Brick Academy mobile app visit, here: http://brickbybrickgear.com/

The Brick by Brick Academy mobile app made is built and designed by IBi Marketing, an online marketing company based in West Palm Beach. For more information on app development, visit here: https://ibimarketing.com/our-services/mobile-app-development