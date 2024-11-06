'YES ON 4': Floridians Protecting Freedom Amendment 4 campaign is gathered in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Floridians Protecting Freedom Yes on 4 campaign is gathered in St. Petersburg to follow the results of one of the most controversial items on the Florida ballot. By the end of the night, they will know if their efforts will change abortion rights in the state.

Organizers of tonight's watch party told WPTV Reporter Vannia Joseph, who is at the event, that a lot of energy was put into getting this amendment on the ballot, calling it a citizen-led movement.

"We have seen stories from across the southeast of women who have lost their lives because of abortion bans," Campaign Directoe Lauren Menzel said. "We've seen women in our state who have been forced to give birth to children who died within their arms, and Yes on 4 is a way that voters can end that ban. So women’s lives and doctors' ability to provide private care to their patients is at stake tonight."

Organizers of the campaign, collecting close to one million petitions and raising close to over $100 million, say they spent countless hours door-knocking and making phone calls.

Passing Amendment 4 will take a 60% approval, but supporters say they are hopeful all their hard work will pay off in what they are calling a 'critical vote' for reproductive freedom.