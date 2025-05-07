Woman killed after alligator attack near Lake Kissimmee in Central Florida

LAKE WALES, Fla. — An alligator attacked and killed a woman on a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The attack occurred near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee, south of Orlando, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.

A woman was canoeing when she encountered an alligator and went into the water, wildlife officials said. The woman was later recovered from the water and declared dead.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and marine units assisted with the search. The woman had been with another person at the time of the attack, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators didn’t release any details about the attack or the alligator. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to the area.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, officials said.

FWC administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.