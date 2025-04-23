Florida hit another tourism record in 2024, with 142.9 million visitors.

Despite that, there are concerns among local tourism leaders that their positions could be in jeopardy.

Discover the Palm Beaches CEO Milton Segarra finds himself on the defensive.

Why tourism councils could be on the chopping block in Florida

New legislation that passed two committees in Tallahassee this week would kill all tourist development councils in the state.

“Trying to stop the model that is fueling the number one economy in the state is the wrong approach," said Segarra.

Segarra told me his office has a $28.4 million budget, with $20 million-plus dedicated to sales and marketing, that has allowed Palm Beach County to grow from a major tourist destination, to a travel brand.

“Worldwide recognized and from that point, we evolved to a hub of economic development," said Segarra.

I researched one measure under consideration that would also turn Tourist Development Tax revenue into property tax credits, though Segarra says the benefit in Palm Beach County would be just $8.50 per household.

Treasure Coast Tourism development proposal would impact revenue, Treasure Coast officials say Kate Hussey

Tourism concerns stretch far beyond the Palm Beaches to our smaller counties.

“We’re not Orlando, we’re not Miami. We’re not those large destinations that have a Disney or a Universal marketing for us," said Nerissa Okiye of Discover Martin County. She told me no money for tourism promotion will have a big impact on attracting visitors who help pay for needed projects.

“Our beach restoration program, $400,000 every year, and $500,000 goes to the inlet dredging. So these are benefits residents get that are directly paid for by visitors," said Okiye.

I asked Segarra what some bill supporters have said, that people will still come to Florida anyway, with or without tourist development councils.

“We compete every single day for a fair market share and if we don’t maintain visibility and connection and engagement with our audiences, I can assure you, we’re going to lose them," said Segarra.

The bills next come up for discussion on Friday.