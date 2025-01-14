Where Florida's Democrat and Republican lawmakers agree when it comes to the special session

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lawmakers in both parties are not thrilled with a special session in two weeks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he was calling a special session, scheduled to start January 27. He said during the announcement he wants lawmakers to consider immigration policies to bolster the crackdown on illegal immigration President-elect Donald Trump said he'd enact when he takes office.

DeSantis said he'd also like to see lawmakers take on changes to condo reforms that were enacted following the Surfside condo collapse of 2021, funding for communities impacted by hurricanes in 2024, and funding for the My Safe Florida Home program.

"First off, I think it's a waste of taxpayer money," said Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat representing the southern portions of Palm Beach County. "There's no reason to bring us all, right now, back to Tallahassee for another week. We are in the middle of committee weeks. We can be doing these issues right now, and session starts the first week of march. We can convene then and vote on all the issues."

Lawmakers are currently in Tallahassee for committee weeks. That's when workshops take place, testimony is heard, and bills are prioritized for the upcoming regular legislative session set to begin March 4.

WPTV obtained a memo sent Monday from Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez (both Republicans) to all lawmakers.

"Calling a special session at this time is premature," the memo said.

While the legislative leaders voiced support for the president-elect's immigration agenda, they wrote, "It is completely irresponsible to get out ahead of any announcements President Trump will make, especially when uninformed or ill-timed state action could potentially impair or impede the success of President Trump's forthcoming efforts to end illegal immigration, close our borders, and protect the sovereignty of our nation."

Lawmakers are obligated under the Florida Constitution to convene the special session if the governor calls it. But they have the authority to decide what (if any) issues they take up and how long the session lasts.

WPTV reached out to multiple lawmakers from both parties representing Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast Monday. We are still waiting to hear back from them.