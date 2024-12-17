'We have the right to protect ourselves': Possible changes could be coming to gun laws in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The debate on possible changes to gun laws in Florida continues as bills are in the work to ease up on restrictions.

Many of which were put into law after the tragedy in Parkland, where a shooter took the lives of 17 students and staff.

Right now at least two bills have been filed to remove restrictions on open carry bans, and changing the age requirement to buy a gun.

"We have the fundamental rights to protect ourselves, it's a God given right and that’s why we have the Second Amendment," said Mike Perez.

He's the owner of the We Kick Brass gun store and is in favor of open carry.

"It's a lot easier to grab your firearm if you're ever in a position where you need to protect yourself," said Perez.

WPTV Gun store owner Mike Perez says he is in favor of open carry.

He believes having a visible firearm, could also deter people who may be looking to cause trouble.

Perez said he advocates for people having the proper gun training and is in favor of bringing the age you can buy a gun down from 21 to 18 years old.

"I believe if you’re old enough to go ahead and vote and make one of the most important decisions of your life, I believe that you have the ability to defend yourself in the best way possible and that being a firearm," said Perez.

He said customers are required to pass a background check before they're allowed to purchase a gun regardless of age.

He also said gun store owners have the final say on transactions.

"I could deny you a firearm if I feel like you are unfit to carry one, I don't have to give you a reason, I can simply deny the sale," said Perez. "I think it's upon us to go ahead and do it, if someone is trying to go the legal channel to go ahead and get these firearms, it's up to us to make sure we're getting them in the right hands."

Community advocates like Ricky Aiken worry they will end up in the wrong hands.

WPTV Community advocate Ricky Aiken says there should be more restrictions on guns.

"Whenever guns are too easy to access, they're going to be accessed by the people who don't need them," said Aiken. “If you’re asking me rather we need more or less I think we need more restrictions not less.”

Aiken is with Inner City Innovators who works to keep at risk youth on the right path, and away from streets, gangs and violence that may put them on the wrong path.

He said the biggest challenge has been gun violence.

"It won't just be our kids that people have to worry about," said Aiken. "Every parent with a school aged child in the school system should be just as worried, because they’re basically sanctioning that kids that should not have access to guns will have access to them."

Aiken’s own niece was killedearlier this year to gun violence.

"A young man had access to a firearm illegally but if this proposal changes he would've been within his legal rights to have that firearm and probably still carried out what he did," said Aiken. "So, I think about all the other young women whose lives will be at risk just like my niece's was because of non-common sense policy changes like this."

Both men agreed that there should be more focus held on mental health in the community.