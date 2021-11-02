Video: Suspect jumps off Florida bridge in attempt to escape deputies

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A wild pursuit in Southwest Florida came to an end after a suspect crashed a vehicle on a bridge and then jumped off in an effort to flee authorities.

Aerial video captured Saturday evening shows Bryan Gray, 34, being pursued for driving a suspected stolen van.

When Gray reached the Edison Bridge, the van abruptly swerved and crashed into a retaining barrier.

Suspect jumps off Florida bridge in attempt to escape deputies

Video showed Gray then got out of the van, jumped over a safety barrier and dove into the Caloosahatchee River.

Gray survived the perilous jump from about 55 feet into the water.

A Fort Myers police boat crew was deployed to the scene and pulled Gray from the water, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said Gray faces charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.