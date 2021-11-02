Watch
NewsState

Actions

Video: Suspect jumps off Florida bridge in attempt to escape deputies

Bryan Gray survives 55-foot plunge into Caloosahatchee River
items.[0].videoTitle
A suspect crashed on a bridge, got out of the vehicle and jumped off the bridge in an effort to elude deputies.
Suspect Bryan Gray jumps off Edison Bridge in Lee County in attempt to evade deputies, Oct. 30, 2021.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 12:15:15-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A wild pursuit in Southwest Florida came to an end after a suspect crashed a vehicle on a bridge and then jumped off in an effort to flee authorities.

Aerial video captured Saturday evening shows Bryan Gray, 34, being pursued for driving a suspected stolen van.

When Gray reached the Edison Bridge, the van abruptly swerved and crashed into a retaining barrier.

Suspect jumps off Florida bridge in attempt to escape deputies

Video showed Gray then got out of the van, jumped over a safety barrier and dove into the Caloosahatchee River.

Gray survived the perilous jump from about 55 feet into the water.

A Fort Myers police boat crew was deployed to the scene and pulled Gray from the water, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said Gray faces charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.