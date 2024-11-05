US SENATE RACE: WPTV bringing the latest from Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — The fight for the US Senate seat in Florida has gotten a bit chippy between Rep. incumbent Rick Scott and Dem. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

She has gone so far to push ads referring to Scott as a snake, all while pushing her agenda of preserving Medicare, women's reproductive rights and gun safety.

Powell wants people to look at Scott from the lense of supporting a strict six-week abortion ban, and if he gets back in the Senate, he may push for a nationwide abortion ban.

"I can tell you optimistically that across the state people have had enough and they have been joining this movement to make sure that we send Rick Scott to retirement, and I think today is the day that happens," Powell said.

Scott has an advantage, as there are over a million more Republican voters in the state of Florida over Democrats.

