US SENATE RACE: WPTV bringing the latest from Rick Scott's watch party in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — One of the races we're watching closely is the race for U.S. Senate, as Republican incumbent Rick Scott, who just finished his first six-year term, is being challenged by four other candidates, with his greatest contender being Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

WPTV Reporter Kate Hussey is in Naples, Florida, at Scott's watch party where preparations are underway.

Scott campaigned on multiple platforms, launching what he calls his "12-point Rescue America Plan," telling voters he wants to bring down inflation, secure the border, limit government spending, and "bring patriotism back onto education."

Although Scott is currently in the lead in the polls, the heated race will still be closely watched throughout the night.

In political ads, Scott calls Powel a "silly socialist" and on his website calls her "delusional Debbie." Powell is firing back, accusing the former government of trying to take away freedoms due to his opposition of Amendment 4 and his 2022 law that critics said could have ended Social Security and Medicare.

Scott, opposing both Amendments 3 and 4, strongly refutes claims that he's trying to end the federal programs, telling voters he's focused on getting taxpayers back their dollars by limiting government spending.

Scott has also told voters he's got eyes on Senate leadership if he wins, and hopes to replace current Senate minority leader Mitch McConell as the new Republican leader in the Senate.

If Powell wins, she could help the Democrats maintain their current majority.

According to recent polls from NBC affiliates, 48% of Florida voters said they would vote for Scott, while 41% said they will vote for Powell.