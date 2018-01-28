UF reimburses county for controversial speech expenses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has fully reimbursed Alachua County for expenses it incurred during the October Richard Spencer event.

The Gainesville Sun reports that earlier in January, county commissioners voted to send UF a $302,000 bill. About $280,000 covered services by the sheriff's office.

County spokesman Mark Sexton says the check arrived Friday.

Spencer, a white nationalist, spoke on campus Oct. 19. The event attracted thousands of protesters and throngs of media. Spencer was ultimately drowned out by the audience. Spencer responded to the crowd by calling them "babies" and "pathetic" and ended the event early.

So far, The Sun has totaled the event cost at least $793,000, but that number is expected to grow. Spencer and his organization paid $10,500.

