Turnpike crash in Central Florida kills 5 people after 'possible tire malfunction'

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Sunday night killed five people, including at least three from Fort Pierce, and injured several others.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred at about 7:38 p.m. in Osceola County.

The crash report said a 2004 Ford E-350 van was traveling northbound on the Turnpike at mile marker 211.

FHP said the driver, identified as a 66-year-old man from Fort Pierce, lost control of the van "due to a possible tire malfunction."

This caused the vehicle to overturn several times and run off the road, striking a guardrail and overturning into the ditch.

The driver was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Four passengers in the van were taken by helicopter to Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee. Two other passengers were taken by helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

FHP said five passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who were killed are:



29-year-old man from Fort Pierce

54-year-old man from Fort Pierce

73-year-old woman from Fort Pierce

Two other women whose ages and hometowns have not been released

Those who were hurt are the following:

66-year-old man (driver) from Fort Pierce with serious injuries

54-year-old man from Fort Pierce with serious injuries

75-year-old man from Fort Pierce with critical injuries

46-year-old man from Pompano Beach with serious injuries

53-year-old man from Fort Pierce with critical injuries

52-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie with critical injuries

58-year-old woman from West Palm Beach with critical injuries

The names of the victims have not been released.

The FHP said the crash remains under investigation.